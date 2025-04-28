Dele-Bashiru Benched In 3rd Straight Game As Lazio, Parma Settle For 2-2 Draw

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was once again an unused substitute for Lazio as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against visiting Parma in the Serie A on Monday.

It is now third consecutive game that Dele-Bashiru has been left on the bench.

The last time he featured for Lazio was in the Rome derby against AS Roma on April 13.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals and has provided one assist in 19 league matches this season.

In Monday’s encounter, Parma took the lead just three minutes through Jacob Ondrejka.

One minute into the second half Ondrejka got on the score sheet again to make it 2-0 to Parma.

Former Barcelona and Spain forward Pedro pulled a goal back for Lazio before drawing his side level with six minutes left to play.

Lazio are in seventh spot on 60 points in the league standing.



