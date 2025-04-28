Ancelotti Reach Agreement With Brazil Football Federation To Become Selecao Coach

Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement with the Brazil Football Federation (CBF) to become the new head coach of the country’s senior men’s national team the Selecao.

Ancelotti is the number one choice to replace Dorival Junior, who was sacked after Brazil’s 4-1 defeat by Argentina in Buenos Aires last month.

The five-time FIFA World Cup winners are fourth in the South American World Cup qualification standing.

While they are not in any danger of failing to qualify for next year’s tournament the CBF feels Ancelotti would give Brazil the best chance to become world champions for the first time since 2002.

The CBF previously wanted to appoint Ancelotti for last summer’s Copa America but failed in its pursuit.

Reporting the latest on the vacant coaching job, European football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X:Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil have reached an agreement in principle for the Italian to become Seleçao head coach for the World Cup 2026.

“Deal valid from June, NOT after Clubs World Cup.

“Real Madrid and Ancelotti would part ways nicely with formal steps needed next.”

Ancelotti has won two La Liga and three Champions League titles across two spells at Real, including both trophies last season.

However, his side are four points behind table toppers Barcelona with five matches remaining.

Los Merengues lost 3-2 to their eternal rivals in Saturday’s fierce Copa del Rey final.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is reportedly a candidate to replace Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Madrid surrendered their crown as Champions League holders after falling to a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal.



