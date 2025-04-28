NPFL: Ogunmodede Opens Up On Remo Stars’ Emotional Title Win, Targets More Success

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has reflected on his team’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title success.

The Sky Blue Stars won the NPFL title after a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Sunday.

Ogunmodede declared that his team deserved the title after finishing second in the previous two seasons.

“It’s a very important moment for me, I arrived this club 2015. I have spent 10 years at the club now. Six years as an assistant coach as well director of football and the last four years as the head coach,” he told the club’s media.

“We were second for two consecutive years, and we are champions now.I’m so elated now. Most importantly to win the title on the birthday of our influencer, president of the club (Kunle Soname), is a big motivation for us.

Read Also:NPFL: Amapakabo Optimistic As Abia Warriors Close In On Continental Dream

” We are thrilled to make the day special for him. We are happy, the players, everyone associated with the club is excited at the moment.

“It’s good to see his investment finally yield positive results and his patience with me on the technical aspect.”

Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Champions League next season, a competition that have failed to make it beyond the preliminary round.

Ogunmodede however declared that they are determined to win more laurels next season.

“We always want to be one step ahead of our rivals, we can’t afford to rest for now . As a club we have a solid structure in place and we want to win more,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu





