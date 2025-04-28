NPFL: Amapakabo Optimistic As Abia Warriors Close In On Continental Dream

Imama Amapakabo remains upbeat that Abia Warriors’ desire to play continental football next term is still on course, Completesports.com reports.

The former junior international goalkeeper, who won the 2015/2016 NPFL title with Rangers International, spoke after his team’s 3-1 triumph over Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Sunday’s 2024/2025 NPFL matchday 35 fixture at Umuahia Stadium.

The victory moves Abia Warriors to third place on the table with 56 points, three points clear of fourth-placed Ikorodu City.

Amapakabo told reporters after the feisty contest that his team would need to keep their heads tightly screwed on for the decisive final three games of the season.

“We started the season trying to get to where we are right now. Three games to go, and like I always say, we’ll keep on working and believing that we’ll get the result,” a delighted Amapakabo said.

“Our expectations and views, we hope, are that we can keep our heads on our shoulders and run to the finish line to get to our destination.”

The Abia Warriors Head Coach admitted that the last three games of the season will not be a tea party. He also acknowledged that Ikorodu City, among others, are breathing furiously down their necks as the season drags to its business end.

“First of all, we’ll play against Niger Tornadoes. It’s a game we need to get a result from. We need to get that result, then we come back home and think about our game against El-Kanemi Warriors,” he said.

“If we’re able to get both results, I think the last game against Ikorodu City will just be academic. But this is football; anything can happen.

“We’re also looking at the games they have to play. They have to play Remo Stars away. They are going to play at home this weekend (against Bayelsa United) while we travel for an away game (to Niger Tornadoes).

“But I think the most important thing is for us to take it one game at a time and believe that we can get our desired result.”

Amapakabo also responded to questions on his feelings over the form and impact of his strike duo, Sunday Megwo and Anthony Ijoma, who have accounted for about 23 goals and six assists for the team this term.

“Excited!” screamed an obviously delighted coach Amapakabo. “I’m happy that I have two players who are capable of giving us goals now.

“Between both of them, I think they have about 23 goals and five or six assists. It’s wonderful when you have two strikers going neck and neck, supporting each other.

“I hope they will continue to deliver the goals till the end of the season. They’ve been fantastic, they’ve been wonderful, and I think we’re keeping faith with them.”

By Sab Osuji



