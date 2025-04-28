NPFL: Eguma Hails Enyimba’s Gritty Oriental Derby Triumph Over Rangers

Stanley Eguma, Head Coach of Enyimba of Aba, has described Sunday’s gritty Oriental Derby away to Rangers as a ‘game of two halves’, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba made light work of the job with two first-half goals from Innocent Gabriel and Ekene Awaziem, before Okorie Chinedozi reduced the tally in the second half.

It was Rangers’ sixth home defeat of the season and Enyimba’s fifth away win of the 2024/2025 domestic top-flight campaign.

While Rangers rue their worst home record ever in the club’s 55-year history, Eguma welcomes the ‘Biggest Oriental Derby’ win.

“This is the biggest Oriental Derby game. It turned out a game of two halves. We dominated the first half and scored twice,” Eguma, who is fondly called ‘Capello’, said.

Read Also:NPFL: Ilechukwu Laments Rangers’ Nightmare Title Defence After Sixth Home Defeat

“Rangers dominated the second half and got a goal. I respect them. They are a good side, but today, we came and won.”

Enyimba moved to fifth position on the table with 52 points from 35 games.

Asked if the win against Rangers opens up space for Enyimba’s continental push, Eguma responded that any of the teams from second to 10th position still have chances of making the top three.

The former Sharks and Dolphins (now Rivers United) coach disclosed that Enyimba will continue to push until the end.

“We’ll continue to fight. We’ll go back home and prepare for our next game, even though all our remaining home games now are potentially tough,” Eguma said.

“But we’ll continue to work hard. It’s only over when it’s really over. We can’t give up. All the teams from second to 10th on the table still have chances of making the top three.

“So, for us, we can’t give up. It’s a fight to the finish. There are three more games to go, meaning there are still nine points to play for. We’ll keep working hard and see what happens at the end.”

By Sab Osuji



