‘I Hope He Comes’ — Mikel Wants Osimhen To Join Chelsea

Chelsea hero John Mikel Obi has once again expressed his desire for the Blues to sign his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen failed to secure a permanent transfer from Serie A club, Napoli last summer.

The 26-year-old instead moved to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on loan.

The striker has scored 31 goals and registered seven assists in 36 outings across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Read Also:NPFL: Eguma Hails Enyimba’s Gritty Oriental Derby Triumph Over Rangers

Mikel is hopeful Chelsea can still lure the forward to Stamford Bridge after their failed attempt last summer.

“He (Osimhen) wants to play for Chelsea. I hope he’ll be playing his football next season somewhere in the Premier League. I hope he comes,” Mikel told Bein Sports.

“I know where we stopped with the contract. I know where we are. It’s an easy fix because we’ve done all the hard work last summer.

“It’s just easy to pick it up and ask if the deal is okay. I don’t specifically know where he’ll be playing next season, but we’ll wait and see.

“If the Chelsea deal doesn’t happen, Manchester United could well be in the frame, or Arsenal. If United don’t make European football, then he doesn’t go there.”

By Adeboye Amosu





