President Tinubu Congratulates Remo Stars On NPFL Title Success

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to Remo Stars following the club’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title success.

Remo Stars emerged 2024/25 NPFL champions following a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday.

Olamilekan Adedayo scored the historic goal in the 84th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

Remo Stars made history as the first privately owned club to win the league title since Udoji United in 1996.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulate

Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title, a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State,” reads a statement signed by his special adviser on Information and Strategy,” Bayo Onanuga.

“President Tinubu describes the historic victory, four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league, as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew and the management.

“The President admires the team’s resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title. He hopes their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.

“He also commends the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname. His investment in grassroots football—exemplified by the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne—has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.

“As Nigeria’s champions, Remo Stars have become Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League. President Tinubu urges the team to deploy the same undaunting spirit and focus to win continental honours.

“He calls on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind the team as they carry the nation’s hopes onto the African stage.”



