Arokodare: Winning Belgian League Title Remains My Main Objective

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare says he’ll be more delighted to win the Belgian League title than just scoring goals without winning anything.



The Nigerian international has been in red-hot form for Genk since the start of the Jupiler Pro League.



Arokodare, who is on the transfer wish list of Bayern Munich this summer, has netted 22 goals in all competitions for Genk.

In a chat with Sports Boom, Arokodare stated that his priority is to win the league title.



“It feels great, honestly. I try not to overthink it — my main focus is winning the title. Scoring 20 goals is fantastic, but the aim is to win the top prize with this club.



“Winning the league would mean everything. This season, I’ve built a strong bond with the fans, and it would make me truly happy if we could reward them with the title.



“For the media noise, I just try to stay focused and keep a clear head. The future is unwritten, but like many players, it’s a dream of mine to one day play in the Premier League,” Arokodare concluded.



