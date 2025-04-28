He’s One Of The Best Strikers In The World  –Mertens Hails Osimhen

Galatasaray forward Dries Mertens has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.



The Nigerian international has become a household name since joining the Turkish giant last summer.



Having scored 22 goals this ongoing season, Osimhen is also on the verge of helping Galatasaray win the league title.



Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mertens stated that he’s impressed with the Super Eagles star ‘s hunger to score goals at every minute.

“Victor is one of the top three strikers at the moment, and we’re lucky that he’s playing with us. In this moment, you don’t have many strikers like him around,” the 37-year-old said on the Obi One Podcast.



“We have a good relationship, and that’s why I’m so glad he came here, and I think he can still achieve a lot more if he demands it from himself. The hunger to score every minute, not every game. After one, you have to go for two.



“Istanbul is such a big city, and there are many things to do, so I think it gives him a bit of calm. He lives close to me, and our children are best friends, so it’s nice to see.”









