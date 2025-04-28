Okoye In Goal As Udinese End Losing Streak After Home Draw Vs Bologna

Maduka Okoye wss in action and helped Udinese end their losing streak as they held Bologna to a 0-0 draw in the Serie A on Monday.

It was Okoye’s 21st appearance in the Italian topflight this season for Udinese, who are now in 12th position on 41 points in the league table.

The 25-year-old shot stopper and his teammates went into the contest on the back of five consecutive defeats.

It was a lightning start to the game, as after 200 seconds Keinan Davis robbed Jhon Lucumi and hit a screamer from outside the box that smashed against the crossbar with Bologna keeper stranded.

Udinese’s tactic was to sit deep, win back the ball and rush forward on the counter, which saw Martin Payero sting the visitor’s keeper’s gloves.

But Bologna threatened when Okoye rushed off his line to parry at the feet of Thijs Dallinga running onto the Juan Miranda through ball.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp went off with a thigh injury and Jens Odgaard did have the ball in the net during first half stoppages, but only after fouling Okoye.

Payero’s free kick flashed just wide of the near top corner, but Riccardo Orsolini went even closer with a fantastic set play that smacked against the frame of the goal on 67 minutes with a slight deflection off the wall.

Oumar Solet spotted Bologna keeper off his line and almost surprised him with a cheeky lob from midfield.

Orsolini had a huge chance in the final minute. Juan Miranda’s cross was flicked on by Santiago Castro for Orsolini’s diving header at the back post, but he couldn’t keep it down from five yards.

Orsolini also pulled back from the by-line for Giovanni Fabbian, anticipated by a one-handed Okoye save at the near post.

Deep into stoppages, Skorupski had difficulty beating away Sandi Lovric free kick that bounced right in front of him.

