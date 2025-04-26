Dessers Eager To Win Trophies At Rangers

Cyriel Dessers is determined to win trophies at Rangers and also reiterated his desire to remain at the club beyond this season.

Dessers has won one trophy, League Cup with the Light Blues since his arrival from Cremonese two years ago.

The Nigeria international was linked with a move away from the Ibrox in January after losing his place in the starting line-up.

There is prospect of a some big changes at Rangers next season with a US-based consortium aiming to complete a takeover of the Ibrox club.

Dessers however insisted that he has no intention leaving the club anytime soon.

“I’m very keen,”Dessers said ahead of Rangers’ away clash with St Mirren.

“I came here two summers ago with the ambition to fight for trophies, to win trophies.

“Now I’m sitting here, we had two amazing runs in Europe, but we only won a trophy, and I don’t think that’s enough.

“I’m really hungry to win more trophies, more silver at this club. So, for me, I’m very keen.

“But obviously, like I say, there’s going to be a lot happening, but I’m looking forward to that as well.

“I don’t want to say that everything in these last two seasons has been bad domestically either.

“I think last season we had an amazing run in the second half of the season.

“We were fighting until, I think, two games before the league title.

“We got really close at certain moments. We went to three cup finals in a row, so not everything was bad.

“But obviously you want more. Like I said, we went to three cup finals, but you only won one, and that’s not enough at Rangers.

“We are well aware of that. So, yeah, you always want more, and that’s something that I work hard for every day in here in this building, but a lot of people are doing that as well.”



