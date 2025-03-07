Close Menu
    Dessers Named In Europa League Team Of The Week

    By

    Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has been included in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week.

    Dessers was instrumental in Rangers’ 3-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.


    The Nigeria international registered one goal and an assist in the keenly contested game.

    The 30-year-old opened scoring for the Light Blues after six minutes.

    Dessers set up Vaclav Cerny for the second goal before the break.

    He has so far scored 22 goals across all competitions for Barry Ferguson’s side this season

    The forward’s teammate Nicolas Raskin and Cerny were also included in the Team of the Week.

