Dessers Responding To Treatment Very Well –Rangers Coach

Glasgow Rangers head coach Russell Martin has diclosed that Cyriel Dessers is responding to treatment after suffering ankle injury.

Dessers suffered the injury during Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last week Tuesday. The Scottish giants progressed to the play-off round on 4-2 aggregate win.

The Nigerian international was substituted in the 54th minute after feeling pain in his ankle due to a fall.

This led to a four-minute stoppage before the 30-year-old was helped off the field by the medical staff.

Speaking in his post-match presser Martin had expressed concern about the severity of the injury.

Also Read: Onyedika To Battle Dessers In Champions League Playoffs

He told the press that the injury appeared to be serious and that further tests are needed to assess the full extent of the damage.

“It looks serious, he’s wearing a brace now. We’ll have to wait and see over the next few days and get a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed it’s not too bad for our big man.”

But in a chat with reporters on Monday, ahead of Rangers’ Champions League play-off tie with Club Brugge on Tuesday, Martin gave a positive update.

“Dessers is the only concern going into tomorrow’s game,” he said. “He has been responding to treatment very well, so if it’s not tomorrow, he will be back by the weekend or next week.”

Encouraging News For Super Eagles Coaching Crew

This will be good news to the Super Eagles coaching crew as they look ahead to next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

Dessers would be one of the players expected to help the Super Eagles get their campaign back on track.

The Eagles are currently in fourth position on seven points and are six points behind South Africa.

The striker was part of Eric Chelle’s side that won the 2025 Unity Cup in May, scoring in the 2-1 win against Ghana.

By James Agberebi



