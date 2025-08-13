Onyedika To Battle Dessers In Champions League Playoffs

Super Eagles stars Cyriel Dessers, and Raphael Onyedika will do battle when Rangers take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers defeated Czech Republic outfit Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on aggregate to reach the playoffs.

Russell Martin’s side won the first leg 3-0 at the Ibrox last week.

The Light Blues however succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on Tuesday night with Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi scoring for Viktoria Plzen in the game.

Dessers, who registered a goal, and an assist in the first leg left the pitch in the 54th minute due to injury.

Onyedika’s Club Brugge advanced to the playoffs after a 4-2 aggregate win over Austrian club RB Salzburg.

The Belgian Pro League side won the first leg in Austria 1-0, but rallied from two goals down to win the second leg 3-2.

By Adeboye Amosu




