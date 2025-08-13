Rangers Coach Gives Update On Dessers Injury

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has given update on Cyriel Dessers who got injured in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League qualifier with Viktoria Plzen.

Despite losing 2-1 to Plzen, Rangers still qualified for the play-off stage (final qualifying round) on a 4-2 aggregate win.

But the qualification came at a cost as Dessers suffered an ankle injury and replaced on 54 minutes.

Commenting on the injury to Dessers Martins described it as a serious one.

“Yeah, it looks a nasty one, so he’s in a brace now. We’ll have to just wait and see over the next couple of days, have a scan and see,” Martin was quoted on Daily Record.

Also Read: UCLQ: Durosinmi Scores, Dessers Injured As Rangers Reach Play-off Round Despite Loss To Plzen

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed it’s not too bad for the big man.”

Dessers’ injury would be a concern for the Super Eagles coaching crew as they look forward to next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

On the performance of his team the Rangers boss confessed his side will struggle if they don’t cut out the sloppiness that gave Plzen hope in the clash.

“If we don’t show a bit more care and quality on the ball, I think we will struggle against anyone.

“I’m disappointed we lost and I’m disappointed with how many chances we gave up. I think so much of it comes from just being so loose with the ball.

“We were playing against a team who had nothing to lose, who really committed so many numbers, four on the top line, with a heavy press.

“We played through the press a lot in the first half, got into their final third a lot, then just turned the ball over.

“I said to the attacking guys: ‘It’s not fair on the guys at the back to take the ball under such big pressure, Jack (Butland), he’s finding you, it’s not fair that just turn it over so cheaply’.

“I don’t mind you losing the ball if you’re so aggressive, one v one, taking someone on, but the lack of care on the ball was too much.

“We conceded a goal, and then we improved after the break and we scored, and then the level of intensity dropped.”

By James Agberebi



