‘If The NFF Calls Me, I’ll Be Glad To Come’ –Utaka Expresses Desire To Coach Eagles

Former Nigerian international John Utaka has expressed his desire to coach the Super Eagles if the Nigeria Football Federation deems him fit for the job.



Recall that Utaka was recently appointed head coach of Montpellier’s women’s football team in France’s top-tier Division 1 Féminine.



Speaking after his appointment, the former Portsmouth star, in a chat with Brila FM, stated that he’s always ready to coach the Super Eagles if called upon by NFF.

“If the NFF calls me, I’ll be glad to come.



“The job is to coach the players to the maximum.”



Utaka earned 48 caps for Nigeria, scoring six goals.



He was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.



Utaka also represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups (2002 and 2010).



