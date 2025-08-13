Someone Want Me Out Of PSG –Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma has disclosed that someone want him out of Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma has been involved in a contractual dispute with PSG over the past season, and with just one year left on his deal reigning Champions League title winners will now seek to sell him to the Premier League.

Chelsea and both Manchester clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old Euro 2020 winner with Italy and on Tuesday night he announced he would be leaving PSG in a statement on Instagram.

“To the special Paris fans, From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success.

“I am disappointed and disheartened. I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done.

“If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.

“To my teammates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers. Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris.”

Earlier PSG head coach Luis Enrique had confirmed that he had left Donnarumma out of his squad for today’s (Wednesday) UEFA Super Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur in Udine.

“Donnarumma is out of the squad as it’s my own decision. I am 100 per cent responsible,” said Enrique. “I want a different kind of goalkeeper and I made this decision. Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the whole world.

“The life of a top-level footballer, and the same goes for us coaches, is this: it wasn’t an easy decision but I take full responsibility for it. On the other hand, if these choices were easy, anyone could make them.”



