Done Deal: Australian Club Melbourne City FC Sign Super Falcons Forward

Super Falcons striker Chinaza Uchendu has joined Australian A-League Women’s champions Melbourne City FC.

Uchendu moved to Melbourne City FC from French club, Nantes.

The 27-year-old spent one year with the Canaries.

Great Addition

Director of Football, Michael Petrillo expressed delight with Uchendu’s arrival at the club

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chinaza to Melbourne City. She has a great attacking skill set, which aligns perfectly with our tactical philosophy. She also has a great deal of experience across multiple environments – including her international pedigree – which will be a big boost to our squad,” Petrillo told the club’s official website.

“Her ability to impact matches in various roles up front will add to the flexibility and options in our front third, which is crucial playing in two competitions again this season. We look forward to seeing her help elevate the team as we chase success domestically and in Asia.”

Uchendu On Transfer To Melbourne City

Uchendu said she is honoured to join the club.

“It’s an honour to join a Club with such a strong reputation and commitment to excellence. I’m excited to embrace this new challenge and help bring more silverware to Melbourne City,” she said.

“I’ve heard wonderful things about the Club’s culture and professionalism, and everyone has been incredibly welcoming so far. I can’t wait to wear the City jersey and start contributing on the pitch.”

Talent And Experience

Uchendu’s experience career has taken her to Galatasaray in Turkey, where she lifted a league title, as well as stints in Portugal, Sweden, South Korea, and her native Nigeria.

She has made 10 appearances for the Super Falcons.



