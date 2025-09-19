Atalanta Offer Lookman New Improved Deal

Serie A club Atalanta may offer Ademola Lookman a new, and improved contract, reports Completesports.com.

The 27-year-old resumed training with his teammates on Thursday following his transfer standoff with La Dea this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagluica will lead the talks for a new contract.

Lookman has two years left on his contract with the Bergamo club.

Atalanta want to present a new contract to the Nigeria international, which will not delay a 2027 expiration date, but raise his salary and include a release clause of €40m.

The former UEFA Europa League winners rejected a €45m bid from Serie A rivals, Inter Milan for the player this summer.

Lookman is in line to make his first appearance of the season for Atalanta against Torino this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



