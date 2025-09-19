South Africa Not Under FIFA’s Disciplinary Sanctions Despite Fielding Ineligible Player

In this video, we discuss the debate on South Africa Not Being Under FIFA’s Disciplinary Sanctions Despite Fielding Ineligible Player. Tune in to hear different perspectives on this important topic!

Topics Discussed in Video;

* FIFA Release Latest Disciplinary Sanctions for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers – South Africa Have No Pending Case

* What could be the reason(s) the Bafana Bafana were not listed amid fielding an ineligible player?

* What does this mean for the Super Eagles?

* Tobi Amusan Claims Silver Medal In 100m Hurdles At World Athletics Championships In Tokyo

