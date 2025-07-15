Done Deal: Bayern Munich Sign Nigerian Striker

FC Bayern Women have have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Edna Imade from Spanish Liga F club Granada.

Imade, who penned a contract until June 30, 2029 will initially be loaned to Spanish club Real Sociedad.

The 24-year-old expressed her delight after completing the move.

“I am incredibly happy and proud to have signed my contract with FC Bayern Women. With its history, the club is one of the biggest and most important clubs in the world,” Imade told the club’s official website.

“I am therefore delighted to be a part of the club in the future and to contribute to its successes. For me personally, this step is one of the most important in my career so far and shows me that the hard work of the past few years has paid off.

“In terms of my playing style, I can play both as a center forward and on the wings. I would describe myself as strong in the air and in finishing, and I am also a complete team player who always gives my all on the pitch.”

Bianca Rech, director of FC Bayern Women eulogised Imade, and is expecting big things from the player.

“Edna brings an exciting profile – she is fast, physically strong, and versatile in attack. After her strong season in Spain, we want to continue to support her positive development,”Rech stated.

” Therefore, together with her and her team, we have decided on a loan. She is an open-minded, ambitious player – we are convinced that we will have a lot of fun with her in the future.”

Big Season At Granada

Imade was one of the standout performers in the Spanish Liga F last season finishing as second-joint top scorer with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.

She scored 16 goals and registered one assist in 29 league appearances for Granada.

The forward was named Spanish Player of the Month last December.

The former Malaga player was also included in the Team of the Season.

By Adeboye Amosu



