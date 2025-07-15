‘We Will Be Ready’ — Zambia Coach Häuptle Talks Tough Ahead Super Falcons Clash

Zambia head coach Nora Häuptle says her team is battle ready for the quarter-final encounter against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Copper Queens have enjoyed a good run at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Häuptle’s side finished second in Group Awith two wins, and one draw from three games.

The Swiss tactician declared that her team is ready to face the best at the competition.

“I think we had a very stable and mature performance today,” Häuptle said after her side’s victory over Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We adjusted some details in our block and stayed very valla, which means compact. Out of this structure, we scored early, and I think we could have added more before the break. We never lost control.

Read Also:‘We Showed Tactical Maturity’ — Algeria Coach Benstiti Reacts To Draw Vs Super Falcons

“We are in a comfortable position with five rest days now. It’s a chance to recover, refresh and observe closely. Whoever we face, we will be ready. If you want to reach the final and win this tournament, you need to beat everyone. So we will take whoever comes.”

Super Falcons On Revenge Mission

The match will serve as a rematch of the 2022 third-place playoff, where Zambia edged Nigeria 1–0.

The Super Falcons will de desparate to avenge that disappointing loss this time around especially with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Boasting a solid defense, the Super Falcons head into this clash with both confidence and caution, aware of the threat posed by a formidable Zambian side.

The Copper Queens are known for their attacking firepower. Led by the dynamic duo of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, the Copper Queens are clinical and creative, ready to seize any opportunity.

Friday’s encounter will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca. It will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



