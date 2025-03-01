Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Done Deal: Belgian Club Royal Antwerp Sign Nigerian Duo

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Belgian Pro League side, Royal Antwerp have announced the signing of Nigerian duo, Orseer Achihi and Gabriel Jesus David.

    The two players were signed from P Sports Football Academy in Nigeria.


    Achihi, a winger put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Reds.

    Read Also:2025 BAL Season: Rivers Hoopers Set For 3rd Appearance; Six New Teams Storm Morocco

    David, a forward joined the Great Old on loan with option for a permanent transfer.

    Super Eagles stars, Alhassan Yusuf and Chidera Ejuke were recently in the books of the five-time Belgian Pro League champions.

    Royal Antwerp currently occupy fifth position on the league table with 44 points.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.