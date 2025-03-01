Done Deal: Belgian Club Royal Antwerp Sign Nigerian Duo

Belgian Pro League side, Royal Antwerp have announced the signing of Nigerian duo, Orseer Achihi and Gabriel Jesus David.

The two players were signed from P Sports Football Academy in Nigeria.





Achihi, a winger put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Reds.

David, a forward joined the Great Old on loan with option for a permanent transfer.

Super Eagles stars, Alhassan Yusuf and Chidera Ejuke were recently in the books of the five-time Belgian Pro League champions.

Royal Antwerp currently occupy fifth position on the league table with 44 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



