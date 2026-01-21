Done Deal: Flying Eagles Forward Joins Austrian Club On Loan

Nigerian striker Precious Benjamin has joined Austrian club Altach on loan for the remainder of the season.

Benjamin, who is Altach’s first winter signing linked up with the club from Bundesliga outfit, TSG Hoffenheim.

The 19-year-old arrived Hoffenheim just over a year ago.

The forward featured for the U-19 team before he was promoted to the first team.

Benjamin Ready For A Fresh Start

Benjamin is looking forward to developing himself in a new environment.

“ I’m really looking forward to my time at SCR Altach and the opportunity to develop further in a new league,” Benjamin told the club’s official website.

“The club presented me with a clear sporting plan that convinced me. I want to integrate quickly, work hard, and help the team with goals and commitment.”

Altach’s Expectations

Altach sporting director Philipp Netzer is expecting big things from the youngster.

“With Precious Benjamin, we are getting a young, very dynamic striker who has already trained at a high level and has great potential for development,” he stated.

“He brings pace, physical presence, and a drive towards goal – qualities that will benefit our attacking play. The loan gives him the opportunity to gain regular playing experience and strengthen our squad at the same time .”

By Adeboye Amosu



