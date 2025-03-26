Done Deal: Monday Joins MLS Club Washington Spirit

Super Falcons forward Monday Gift has sealed a move to Major League Soccer, MLS, club Washington Spirit.

Monday, who penned a three-year contract with the option of an additional year linked up with Washington Spirit from Spanish Liga F outfit UD Tenerife.





The 23-year-old is already looking forward to playing for her new club.

“I am excited to join the Washington Spirit family as I have long wanted to play for the club,” Monday told the club’s official website.

“I can’t wait to start living the dream with the Spirit!”

Head coach Jonathan Giraldez is delighted with her arrival at the club.

“Gift has unique qualities as a forward and will add a new layer to our attacking third,” he stated.

“We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team in the near future.”

Monday featured in over 65 matches for Tenerife, and tallied 26 goals contributions.

Prior to her time with Tenerife, she played for Nigeria’s FC Robo and COD United Amazons and Bayelsa Queens.

The striker was part of Nigeria’a squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



