2026 WCQ: Well Done Boys –Omeruo Hails Super Eagles Players Despite Draw Vs Zimbabwe

Kenneth Omeruo has praised Nigeria’s Super Eagles players despite their disappointing 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

The Super Eagles looked set to record their second win in the qualifiers after Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock on 74 minutes.





But in the 90th minute Tawanda Chirewa equalised after poor defending from the Super Eagles defenders.

The result means the AFCON 2023 runners-up remain in fourth place on seven points and are now six points behind South Africa, who beat Benin Republic 2-0 in Abidjan.

Reacting to the result Omeruo wrote on X: “Well done boys… we are almost there.. unlucky with the late goal.. #Believe.”



