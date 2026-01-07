Done Deal: Nigerian Defender Joins Turkish Club Trabzonspor

Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has sealed a move to Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Nwaiwu linked up with the Black Sea Storm from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC.

Trabzonspor announced the defender’s arrival on their official website on Wednesday.

“An agreement has been reached with Wolfsberger AC club and the player himself regarding the definitive transfer of professional football player Chibuike Nwaiwu to our club,” reads the statement.

Fellow Nigerians Paul Onuachu, Kazeem Olaigbe and Anthony Nwakaeme are on the books of Trabzonspor.

The 22-year-old joined Wolfsberger AC from Enyimba in 2024.

Nwaiwu was part of Enyimba side that won the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title in the 2022/24 season.

He also won the Austrian Cup in the 2024/25 season.

By Adeboye Amosu



