AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Somali Referee For Super Eagles Vs Algeria

Somali referee Omar Artan will take charge of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final fixture between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Artan is one of the most respected referees on the continent.

He is also one of the African referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Artan officiated Algeria versus Mauritania group clash at AFCON 2023.

Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 to book a place in the last-eight, while Algeria defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0

The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes will do battle at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

It will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.



