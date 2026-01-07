Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: CAF Appoints Somali Referee For Super Eagles Vs Algeria

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Somali referee Omar Artan will take charge of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final fixture between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

    Artan is one of the most respected referees on the continent.

    He is also one of the African referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Still Work In Progress, Gradually Evolving — Akuneto

    Artan officiated Algeria versus Mauritania group clash at AFCON 2023.

    Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 to book a place in the last-eight, while Algeria defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0

    The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes will do battle at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

    It will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement