EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Still Work In Progress, Gradually Evolving — Akuneto

Nigeria-born Oldham Athletic U19s Head Coach, Chuks Akuneto, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles remain a work in progress but are gradually evolving towards the dream of Nigerians.

Akuneto spoke against the backdrop of the three-time AFCON winners’ emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique in their Round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Morocco on Monday.

Super Eagles Showing Positive Signs At AFCON 2025

Akuneto acknowledged that the Super Eagles have been on a positive footing in the tournament so far but urged Eric Sékou Chelle’s men to be more clinical in the final third.

“I think the team is still a work in progress, but we are gradually getting there,” Akuneto said.

Super Eagles Attack Improving Under Eric Chelle

“We have played very well in the last couple of games, with the coach (Eric Chelle) finding a way to attack incisively, with Alex Iwobi mostly creating those attacking opportunities.

“He complements that role with a strong and resolute defence, buoyed by the energetic protection of Wilfred Ndidi and the ‘Tank’, Frank Onyeka.”

Super Eagles Must Be More Clinical — Akuneto

Akuneto believes Nigeria have a realistic chance of lifting the trophy but stressed the need for improved finishing.

“I think we have a chance to win the cup, but we need to be more clinical because we create so many chances during games.”

Nigeria Set For Algeria Quarter-Final Clash

The Super Eagles’ emphatic win over Mozambique at the 45,000-capacity Fez Stadium on Monday night has now set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Algeria’s Fennecs at the Stade de Marrakech, Ouahat Sidi Brahim on Saturday, 10 January 2026 at 5pm (WAT).

By Sab Osuji



