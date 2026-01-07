HEAD-TO-HEAD: Algeria 4-1 Nigeria – How Desert Foxes Dominate Super Eagles In Five Previous AFCON Meetings In North Africa

On Saturday Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

This would be the sixth time the two African giants would clash at the AFCON when it was held in North Africa.

Ahead of this weekend’s massive encounter, as compiled by Completesports.com’s James Agberebi, here is a breakdown of how Algeria have dominated the Super Eagles in five previous meetings at the AFCON staged in North Africa.

NIGERIA 1-2 ALGERIA (Libya 1982 – Group Stage)

The first time the Super Eagles faced Algeria at the AFCON when it was held in North Africa was in 1982 in Libya.

Both teams were drawn in the same group with Zambia and Ethiopia.

After beginning their campaign with a 3-0 win against Ethiopia, Nigeria lost 2-1 to Algeria in their second group fixture.

A 3-0 defeat to Zambia ended the Super Eagles’ outing at the 1982 edition.

NIGERIA 1-1 ALGERIA: Nigeria won 9-8 on penalties (Morocco 1988 – Semi-finals)

The Super Eagles faced Algeria at the AFCON for the second time when it was staged in North Africa, this time in Morocco.

The thrilling encounter saw the Super Eagles triumph 9-8 on penalty shootout after 90 minutes and extra-time finished 1-1.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 36th minute via own goal before Algeria equalised on 84 minutes.

A few minutes before Algeria equalised the Super Eagles was reduced to 10 men after Ademola Adeshina was sent off.

ALGERIA 5-1 NIGERIA (Algiers 1990 – Group Stage)

Algeria hosted the 1990 AFCON and was in the same group with the Super Eagles, Cote d’Ivoire and Egypt.

It was an opening game to forget for a largely home-based Super Eagles side who were hammered 5-1 by Algeria .

Despite the heavy defeat the Super Eagles still managed to progress from the group alongside hosts Algeria, thanks to wins against Egypt (1-0) and Cote d’Ivoire (1-0).

ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (Algiers 1990 – Final)

After recovering well from their nightmare opening game against Algeria, the Super Eagles progressed from the group to the semi-finals.

In the last four the Super Eagles faced Zambia and won 2-0 with Okechukwu Uche and late Rashidi Yekini getting the goals.

Nigeria came up against Algeria in the final and put up a better performance compared to the opening match.

However, their impressive display was not enough as Algeria won 1-0 following a Cherif Oudjani 38th minute goal and clinched their first AFCON title.

ALGERIA 2-1 NIGERIA (Egypt 2019 – Semi-finals)

The last time the Super Eagles faced Algeria at the AFCON was in the semi-finals of the 2019 tournament held in Egypt.

An own goal by William Troost-Ekong gave the Algerians a 40th minute lead.

Nigeria drew level in the 72nd minute after Odion Ighalo converted from the penalty spot.

But in the 95th minute Riyad Mahrez got the winning goal from a brilliant free kick.

Algeria went on to land their second continental title by beating Senegal 1-0 in the final.



