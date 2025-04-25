Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Swaps Club In MLS

Nigerian forward Aliyu Ibrahim has joined Major League Soccer, MLS, club Columbus Crew in a cash-for-player trade from Houston Dynamo FC.

Ibrahim signed a one-year contract with the option for additional two.

The 23-year-old made 90 appearances (64 starts) in all competitions with the Dynamo, totaling 12 goals and nine assists.

The striker contributed to several Club accomplishments over the past two seasons, including Houston’s 2023 U.S. Open Cup title, a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, as well as consecutive playoff appearances on the way to setting new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8) in 2024.

“Aliyu is a young and dynamic player whose experience in MLS and the international level adds valuable depth and gives us another quality attacking option,” said Crew General Manager Issa Tall told the club’s official website.

“We are excited to welcome Aliyu to Columbus and look forward to integrating him into our squad.”

Ibrahim joined Houston in April 2023 after three years with NK Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Croatian first division.

He made his debut at 18-years-old on Oct. 2, 2020, and would go on to score 17 goals and add seven assists in 84 appearances for Lokomotiva.

On the international stage, the Kano, Nigeria native represented country’s Nigeria’s U-20 side four times, including at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations where the Flying Eagles reached the semi-final.

By Adeboye Amosu



