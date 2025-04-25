I Already know Arsenal Perfectly — Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has said he has a perfect knowledge of Arsenal.

The Ligue 1 champions will be guests to Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

This would be the second meeting between the two teams in the competition this season.

In their first clash in the Champions League group stage, goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka sealed a 2-0 win for the Gunners.

While Mikel Arteta’s men knocked out holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate, PSG recorded a 5-3 aggregate scoreline win over Aston Villa.

Now, Arsenal and PSG will slug it out for a place in the final.

“I already know Arsenal perfectly; they’re a team that I’ve followed this season and that we’ve already had the opportunity to play against,” Enrique said while answering questions from PSG TV and the media ahead of his side’s league tie against OGC Nice today (Friday).

“The strengths that we possess and that have brought us here are the same [as they were last season], and so are our weaknesses.

“We could improve certain things, but what has led us here is what has made our fans happy.

“I’m sure that we’re going to see a great version of Paris Saint-Germain in these two Champions League matches.”



