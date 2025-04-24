Nwakaeme Provides Assist As Trabzonspor Qualify For Turkish Cup Final

Anthony Nwakaeme bagged an assist to help Trabzonspor beat Goztepe 2-0 and qualify for the Turkish Cup final.

Nwakaeme provided the assist for Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov who doubled Trabzonspor’s lead in the 89th minute.

Ozan Tufan had given Trabzonspor the lead with 12 minutes left in the Cup encounter.

Nwakaeme, who was in the starting line-up, was replaced in the 92nd minute.

The 36-year-old Nigerian striker has scored just one goal and has three assists in 16 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Trabzonspor will now take on Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray in the final of the Turkish Cup in May.

In the first semi-finals played on Wednesday, Osimhen scored and had an assist as Galatasaray thrashed Konyaspor 5-1.

Galatasaray are the most successful team in the history of the Turkish Cup with 18 titles while Trabzonspor have nine titles.

Trabzonspor, who won the competition in 2020, lost 3-2 to Besiktas in last season’s final.

On their part, Galatasaray would be looking for a first Cup title since 2019.

By James Agberebi



