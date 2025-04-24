Ejuke Benched As Osasuna Extend Sevilla’s Poor Run

Chidera Ejuke was not in action for Sevilla as he was benched in Sevilla’s 1-0 defeat away to Osasuna in the Spanish La Liga on Thursday.

Sevilla have now failed to win any of their last six games, suffering five defeats and recording one draw.

Ejuke has made 22 appearances and has scored two goals in the Spanish Spanish top flight this season.

His Nigerian teammate Akor Adams is sidelined until June with a thigh injury.

Ruben Garcia’s 25th minute strike was enough to secure Osasuna the three points and also earn them a third consecutive win.

Sevilla had to play most parts of the encounter with 10 men after Dodi Lukebakio was shown a straight red card on 32 minutes.

The defeat to Osasuna leaves Sevilla in 15th place on 37 points, five points away from the relegation zone.



