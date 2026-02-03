Done Deal: Nigerian Striker Joins Bundesliga Club Augsburg

Bundesliga club Augsburg have announced the signing of Uchenna Ogundu from Alanyaspor, reports Completesports.com.

Ogundu signed a long-term contract with FCA until June 30, 2031.

Both clubs agreed to keep the transfer fee confidential.

The 19-year-old scored five goals, and registered two assists in 20 appearances across all competition for Alanyaspor.

“We are delighted that Uchenna has chosen FCA. With his pace, his dynamism and his ability to make runs in behind, he fits perfectly with us and brings additional variability to our game,” Augsburg’s sporting director Benni Weber stated.

Ogundu is ready to prove himself in one of the best leagues in the world.

“It’s a great feeling that the transfer has gone through. FC Augsburg offers me a great opportunity to prove myself in one of the best leagues in the world,” said Ogundu.

“My goal is to settle in quickly, learn a lot, and contribute my qualities on the pitch. I can’t wait to play in the WWK ARENA for the first time and experience the atmosphere.”

By Adeboye Amosu





