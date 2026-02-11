Done Deal: Norwegian Club Brann SK Sign Nigerian Winger

Norwegian outfit SK Brann have announced the signing of Chinedu Ononogbo from Right2Win Football Club, reports Completesports.com.

The winger signed a contract with Brann until 2029.

Ononogbo was spotted by the club’s scouts during a local tournament in January.

The 18-year-old will train with Brann youth team from where he is expected to graduate to first team.

Ononogbo Ready For Big Task

“I am incredibly happy for this opportunity, and will do everything I can to take good care of it. It is not an easy life in Nigeria, so this is a great opportunity for me,” Ononogbo told the club’s official website.

“It’s very cold, but I’ll get used to it quickly. There are very good coaches here, and both the coaches and the players have welcomed me very well.”

Support From Brann

Brann’s sporting director, Per-Ove Ludvigsen hopes Ononogbo will make a big impact at the club.

” In recent years, we have worked to expand the area from which we recruit new players,”said

Ludvigsen.

” We now have a better system for recruiting players from other continents and cultures, because it is important that the players also find their place outside the football field. It will be exciting to see Chinedu’s development in the years to come.”

By Adeboye Amosu



