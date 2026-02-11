Close Menu
    Chelsea Are Still A Young Team –Nmecha Speaks After Leeds 2-2 Draw At Stamford Bridge

    Leeds United star and Germany international Lukas Nmecha believes Chelsea were easy to get at because of their age.

    Chelsea went 2-0 up, with Cole Palmer laying on Joao Pedro to score his sixth goal under Rosenior, before Pedro won a penalty and Palmer converted.

    However, out of nowhere, Leeds won a penalty, and Nmecha scored after Moises Caicedo fouled Jayden Bogle.

    Then, a defensive mix-up allowed Noah Okafor to tap home and draw Leeds level.

    Reacting to Leeds comeback and what he feels about the current Chelsea team Nmecha told TNT Sports:“They’re really good in midfield, overloading us and finding pockets. We tried to press them but they found good solutions.

    “We tried to choke them out and it worked. A point here is very respectable. They’re very talented, but they’re still a young group. We tried to use the momentum and just smother them.”

    Hull is next up in the FA Cup, before Chelsea face 19th-placed Burnley but after that, Chelsea’s fixture list becomes incredibly difficult.

    The Blues’ next six games after hosting Burnley include Arsenal, Man United, Man City and Newcastle.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

