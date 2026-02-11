Chelsea Are Still A Young Team –Nmecha Speaks After Leeds 2-2 Draw At Stamford Bridge

Leeds United star and Germany international Lukas Nmecha believes Chelsea were easy to get at because of their age.

Chelsea went 2-0 up, with Cole Palmer laying on Joao Pedro to score his sixth goal under Rosenior, before Pedro won a penalty and Palmer converted.

However, out of nowhere, Leeds won a penalty, and Nmecha scored after Moises Caicedo fouled Jayden Bogle.

Then, a defensive mix-up allowed Noah Okafor to tap home and draw Leeds level.

Reacting to Leeds comeback and what he feels about the current Chelsea team Nmecha told TNT Sports:“They’re really good in midfield, overloading us and finding pockets. We tried to press them but they found good solutions.

“We tried to choke them out and it worked. A point here is very respectable. They’re very talented, but they’re still a young group. We tried to use the momentum and just smother them.”

Hull is next up in the FA Cup, before Chelsea face 19th-placed Burnley but after that, Chelsea’s fixture list becomes incredibly difficult.

The Blues’ next six games after hosting Burnley include Arsenal, Man United, Man City and Newcastle.



