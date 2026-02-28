Done Deal: Odey Joins Hungarian Club Debreceni VSC

Hungarian club Debreceni VSC have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Stephen Odey, reports Completesports.com.

Odey joined the seven-time Hungarian champions on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old left Danish Superliga club Randers last December following the expiration of his contract.

Read Also:Turkey: Onuachu, Nwaiwu Inspire Trabzonspor’s Home Win Over Fatih Karagümrük

The forward spent four-and-a-half-year with Randers.

Odey linked up with Randers on loan in the 2021/22 season with an option to buy.

The former MFM star later signed a permanent contract with the East Jutland outfit, scoring 28 goals in 129 appearances for the club.

Odey started his professional career with Swiss first division club Zurich, and later played for Belgian club KRC Genk, and French side Amiens SC.

He has scored 83 goals in various leagues during his career.

By Adeboye Amosu



