Turkey: Onuachu, Nwaiwu Inspire Trabzonspor’s Home Win Over Fatih Karagümrük

Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu were on target as Trabzonspor beat Fatih Karagümrük 3-1 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Papara Park on Friday night,reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu scored the game’s curtain raiser after 20 minutes.

The 31-year-old has now scored in seven consecutive league games for Trabzonspor.

The striker has so far registered 18 goals in 21 league appearances for the Black Sea Storm this season.

Onuachu is now the leading scorer in the league, two more goals ahead of Istanbul Başakşehir’s Eldor Shomurodov.

Daniel Verde equalised for Fatih Karagümrük in the 26th minute.

Trabzonspor regained the lead through Nwaiwu two minutes after the break.

Onuachu then set up his compatriot for the Black Sea Storm’s third in the 50th minute.

Nwaiwu, who joined Trabzonspor from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger during the winter transfer window has now registered two goals, and one assist in six league outings since his arrival at the club.

Third-placed Trabzonspor now have 48 points from 24 matches, four points behind Fenerbache, who have a game in hand.

By Adeboye Amosu



