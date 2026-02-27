Chukwueze Set For Spurs Return After Minor Injury Setback

Samuel Chukwueze is in contention to face Tottenham Hotspur at the Craven Cottage on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze missed Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend due to a minor calf injury.

The Nigeria international trained with his teammates this week, according to head coach Marco Silva.

“Saša (Lukić), (Samuel) Chukwueze and the others have been in and out of contention, but they’ve had a good week. (Antonee) Robinson is back in sessions with the team,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have another session and we’re going to make a decision after that.”

Chukwueze joined Fulham from AC Milan on a season-long loan last summer.

He has registered three goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances for the Whites.

By Adeboye Amosu





