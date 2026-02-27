Hull City Manager Provides Update On Ajayi’s Fitness

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović has disclosed that Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is on the verge of returning to full fitness ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash against Portsmouth.



The 32-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last month, which has kept him out of action for Hull City’s last seven matches across all competitions.



In a chat with Hull Live, Jakirović stated that the Nigerian international is progressing well after training with Hull City.

Read Also:Super Eagles Goalkeeper Suspended Over Alleged Match-Fixing



“He (Ajayi) trained with us normally today, which is great news.



“We will see if he’s with us in Portsmouth or will be in the squad at Ipswich on Tuesday.”



Ajayi’s return will not only benefit Hull City in the league but could also see him regain match fitness for potential international duty with Nigeria.



