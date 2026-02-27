Super Eagles Goalkeeper Suspended Over Alleged Match-Fixing

Tanzanian Premier League club Singida Black Stars SC have confirmed the suspension of Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.

Singida Black Stars announced in a statement on Friday that Obasogie has been suspended for three months pending the outcome of an investigation into the match-fixing allegations.

Khalid Aucho has also been handed a three-month suspension over acts of indiscipline and absence from training.

The Mtipa-based outfit reminded all players and staff to uphold discipline, accountability, and respect for the club.

Obasogie joined Singida Black Stars in 2025 after leaving Ethiopian club, Fasil Kenema.

The 26-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper has made one appearance for the three-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



