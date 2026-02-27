Rosenior Rules Three Chelsea Stars Out Of Arsenal Clash

Liam Rosenior has ruled out three players ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Arsenal.

The Blues are set to be without some big names when they face Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters at Cobham on Friday afternoon ( via football.london) the Blues boss confirmed that Reece James is available for selection.

Rosenior also provided promising updates on Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, while ruling out Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, and Marc Cucurella.

Reece is absolutely fine,” said the 41-year-old. “Romeo is getting stronger and stronger. We had a mini practice match in the week where he looked really good.

“Estevao will be out for a little bit longer and Jamie Gittens is progressing in his rehab. Cucu is not available for Sunday. Dario Essugo is back on the training pitch, too.”

Chelsea will be determined to exact their revenge on Arsenal following their defeat in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Reflecting on the result, Rosenior said: “You’re always disappointed to lose in a semi-final, but I think there were availability issues.

“For the first leg, I was here for four days. We need to look at it in the right context. With the ball, maybe we could have been more front-footed to try and get the result.”



