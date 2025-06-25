Done Deal: Simon Joins Paris FC On Three-Year Contract

Nigeria winger Moses Simon has completed his move to French club Paris FC, Completesports.com reports.

Paris FC signed Simon from another Ligue 1 club, Nantes.

The newly promoted club paid Nantes €7m to secure his services.

The 29-year-old penned a three-year contract with Stéphane Gilli’s team.

Simon is leaving FC Nantes after six remarkable seasons.

The talented winger, who has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 featured in 151 league matches for the Canaries, with 28 goals to his name.

He enjoyed his most prolific spell with Antoine Kamboure’s side last season, netting eight times, and providing 10 assists in 32 league outings.

Paris FC were promoted to Ligue 1 last season after a 46-year absence.

By Adeboye Amosu



