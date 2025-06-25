Lallana Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has announced his retirement from professional football.

Lallana’s retirement was confirmed by Liverpool in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

“Lallana spent six years at Anfield after being signed from Southampton during the summer of 2014 – and he was an important figure during a period of initial progress and later success for the club,” Liverpool stated.

“His maiden campaign with the Reds came under Brendan Rodgers and included 41 appearances and six goals, though Lallana’s impact grew further following the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as manager in October 2015.

“Lallana’s combination of superlative work-rate, pressing nous and natural ability on the ball made him an ideal component of Klopp’s style.

“After Liverpool were runners-up in both the League Cup and Europa League during Klopp’s first campaign in charge, Lallana was pivotal to the regaining of Champions League qualification in 2016-17, contributing eight goals and seven assists in the league.

“Injury misfortunes would prevent the No.20 from featuring and shining so regularly in the seasons that followed, when the Reds climbed to the heights of successive European Cup final appearances in 2018 and 2019.

“A first-half introduction in the defeat by Real Madrid in Kyiv the first time, Lallana was then on the bench a year later as he and his teammates lifted the trophy courtesy of a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“The 2019-20 campaign was his memorable swansong for Liverpool. It began with a UEFA Super Cup victory, included a FIFA Club World Cup triumph and ended with a Premier League winner’s medal.

“Lallana featured 15 times in the top flight that term as Klopp’s men ended the club’s 30-year wait for a league title by totalling 99 points – and his personal highlight was a late equaliser at Old Trafford that ensured the Reds’ unbeaten start was maintained.”



