Unity Cup 2025: 6 New Stars For the Super Eagles!

The 2025 Unity Cup in London is around the corner, and Nigeria’s Super Eagles are preparing for a high-stakes tournament against Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago. With 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Coach Eric Chelle has the perfect chance to test new talent and build a stronger, more dynamic team.

In this video, we highlight six rising stars who could make their Super Eagles debut:

Chrisantus Uche – Midfield maestro from La Liga

Rafiu Durosinmi – Goal machine from Viktoria Plzeň

Tosin Adarabioyo – Chelsea defender ready to lead

David Akintola – Pace and creativity from the wings

Igoh Ogbu – Rock-solid defender from Slavia Prague

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – Creative spark from Hatayspor

Related: Top EPL Transfers January 2025 – Biggest Premier League Signings & Deals

Could these players become the future of Nigerian football? Will the Unity Cup help define the team heading into the World Cup qualifiers?

Tell us in the comments: Who do YOU want to see in the squad?

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for weekly Super Eagles updates, tactical previews, and exclusive insights on Nigeria’s road to the World Cup.

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#SuperEagles #UnityCup2025 #NigeriaFootball #EricChelle #ChrisantusUche #RafiuDurosinmi #FisayoDeleBashiru #TosinAdarabioyo #NigerianTalents #WorldCup2026 #AfricaToTheWorld



