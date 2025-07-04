Done Deal: Super Eagles Defender Completes Move To Moroccan Club Magreb Fes

Nigeria defender Benjamin Tanimu has joined Moroccan club Magreb de Fes on a free transfer, Completesports.com reports.

Tanimu put pen to paper on a three-year contract after passing a routine medical.

The 22-year-old terminated his contract with English club Crawley Town this week.

Read Also:Done Deal: Rangers Sign Nigerian-Born Defender On Four-Year Contract

Crawley Town were relegated to English League Two last season.

The centre-back made 10 league appearances for the Red Devils during the 2024/25 season.

Tanimu has been capped three times at the international level by Nigeria.

He previously played for Nigeria Premier Football League,NPFL, side Bendel Insurance, and Singida SC of Tanzania.

By Adeboye Amosu



