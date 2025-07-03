Done Deal: Rangers Sign Nigerian-Born Defender On Four-Year Contract

Rangers have announced the signing of Emmanuel Fernandez on a four-year deal from Peterborough.

The 23-year-old is latest addition to Russell Martin’s squad this summer.

The promising young centre-back made 42 appearances for Peterborough United last season.

Speaking after signing for Rangers he said: “I am honoured, it is a huge club with a great fanbase and I think I can kickstart my career and have a good journey here.

“I was shocked when I heard about Rangers because it is such a big club but it was the place I wanted to be.

Read Also:Onuachu Gets Heroic Welcome Ahead Permanent Transfer To Trabzonspor

“I haven’t played at this level, there will be a lot of life changes for me, but it is something I want to be part of and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Russell Martin commented: “Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club.

“He has a strong physical presence, is a commanding defender and I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him into the group and getting to work.”

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell added: “I am delighted Emmanuel has joined the club, he is a really promising young defender who we hope can have a big future at this football club.

“We have been impressed with his development and journey from non-league football to League One and the dedication, work rate and ambition he has shown. I am excited to see what he can achieve here at Rangers with the support of the staff on and off the pitch.”



