We Can Compete Against The Best In Champions League –Slavia Prague Star Ogbu

Nigeria international Igoh Ogbu has expressed confidence that Slavia Prague can hold their own against Europe’s best in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Slavia Prague were crowned Czech First League champions last season, and will compete with some of the best sides.

Last season, they saw their campaign end in the following defeat to Ligue 1 side Lille and in the Europa League, they crashed out in the group stage.

Ahead of next season, Ogbu believes Slavia Prague will do well against the best sides.

“Last year, we were second in the league. This year, we are first having won the league, so we go directly to the Champions League,” Ogbu told Flashscore.

“I think football is just a moment. I don’t think anybody is bigger than anybody. It’s just that you can work better and be a better player if you want to.

“And I believe that we can compete against them (Europe’s top teams). So that’s what we are looking forward to as well.”



Ogbu: I Pushed Myself To Grow

Ogbu joined Slavia Prague in January 2023, signing a three-year deal after impressing for Norwegian side Lillestrom.

The former Flying Eagles defender said his target was to help his side win the league, stating he had a strong campaign having worked hard and pushed himself to improve.

Also Read: Moses: How Ogbu Helped Me To Settle Down At Slavia Prague

“At Slavia Prague, my main goal was to help the team win a trophy and I’m proud to say we achieved that,” he continued.

“I’m truly happy and proud of the accomplishment. Personally, I believe I had a strong season. I put in a lot of hard work and pushed myself to grow.

“Not just as a player, but as a great competitor on the pitch. For me, it was a significant step forward in my career.”

He praised his coach for playing an important role in his development, hailing his influence both on and off the pitch.

“Jindrich is an amazing coach. Defending is one of his specialties, and he’s really helped me grow – not just on the pitch, but mentally and personally as well.

“He genuinely cares about the team, making sure we’re okay both on and off the field. His door is always open, and he encourages us to speak with him whenever there’s an issue.

“That kind of support has played a big role in building my confidence and pushing me to become a better player.”

On his future at Slavia Prague following reports of interest from other European clubs:”I recently signed a new contract with Slavia Prague, which runs until 2027,” he said.

“For me, the future is now and it has already begun. My focus is fully on performing in the league and the Champions League. After that, we’ll see what the future holds.”



Ogbu was part of the Flying Eagles squad that featured at both the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. He made seven appearances during the Flying Eagles’ campaign in Poland.

He made his Super Eagles debut during the 2025 Unity Cup in London and also featured in the 1-1 draw against Russia in Moscow, coming on as a late substitute for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.



