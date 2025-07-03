‘I’m Not Convinced’ — Ex- Chelsea Forward Backs Jackson Over Osimhen

Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believed Nicolas Jackson is a better fit for Chelsea than Victor Osimhen.

Jackson joined the Blues from Spanish club, Villarreal two years ago, but is yet to win over majority of the fans due to his profligacy in front of goal.

Chelsea were close to signing Osimhen last summer before the move broke down at the last minute due to the forward’s wage demands.

The Nigeria international later joined Galatasaray on loan, and helped the Yellow and Reds win a domestic double.

Hasselbaink however said he is not convinced the 26-year-old would perform in the Premier League.

“I love Isak, I think he’s magnificent, then you have Haaland, but you’re not going to get him. Then you have other strikers outside of England,” the former Netherlands international said on Obieonepodcast.

“Like Osimhen, I know he’s your countryman, but I’m not convinced that he’ll perform in the English Premier League. If it were to be in Spain or Italy, then I’d have said yes, but in the Premier League?, I’m not 100% sure.

“I really like Jackson, and people think I’m crazy, but I like him because he brings a lot of energy into the team, and people don’t see that. The pressing from the front, the work rate, all those things are important for the progress of the team.

“He gets lots of chances, but for me, I rather have a striker that gets lots of chances than a striker who doesn’t get chances.

“So first of all, he’s getting chances. Now we can work on his finishing, make him calmer and make him understand.

“Let’s not forget, before Villarreal, he was playing nowhere. He started at Villarreal, and now he’s here. And he’s still very young, 23.

“Of the 10 chances you’re not going to improve him that he’s going to score 10. But if he can score 20% more, four more, 20 goals per season. But experience will only give him that, and somebody to work with him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



